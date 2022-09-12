EQS-News: Yandex announces completion of News and Zen divestment and acquisition of Delivery Club

Yandex announces completion of News and Zen divestment and acquisition of Delivery Club

Moscow, Amsterdam, September 12, 2022 Yandex N.V., a Dutch public limited company, today announced that its Russian operating subsidiary has completed the sale of the news aggregation platform and Zen infotainment service to VK, as well as the acquisition of 100% of the food delivery service Delivery Club. The transaction has received approval from the Federal Antimonopoly Service.

Delivery Club will become a part of Yandexs E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery segment and, as of today, will be consolidated in the groups financial results. The changes will be reflected in Yandexs third quarter financial results.

