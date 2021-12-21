+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++
21.12.2021 12:15:03

EQS-News: Yandex Announces Completion of Restructuring of its Taxi Group Assets

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: Yandex N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Yandex Announces Completion of Restructuring of its Taxi Group Assets

21.12.2021 / 14:15 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Yandex Announces Completion of Restructuring of its Taxi Group Assets

Moscow, Amsterdam, December 21, 2021 - Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX), one of Europe's largest internet companies and the leading search and ride-hailing provider in Russia, today announced that it has completed the previously announced restructuring of the ownership of MLU B.V., its joint venture with Uber ("MLU").

The restructuring was completed in two stages:

  • The acquisition by Yandex of Uber's 18.2% interest in Self Driving Group and a 4.5% interest in MLU, which completed in September 2021;
  • The acquisition of Uber's interest in the demerged businesses Yandex.Eats, Yandex.Lavka and Yandex.Delivery, which completed on December 21, 2021.

Following closing, Yandex owns:

  • 100% of Yandex Self-Driving Group
  • Approximately 71% of MLU B.V.
  • 100% of each of the Yandex Eats, Yandex.Lavka and Yandex.Delivery

The total consideration was $1.0 billion in cash, of which $800 million was paid in September and the remaining $200 million has now been paid.

In addition, Yandex has received a two-year American call option to acquire the remaining 29% of Uber's interest in the newly restructured MLU at a strike price of $1.8 billion, subject to agreed increases over the option period, going up to approximately $2.0 billion if exercised in September 2023. The newly restructured MLU will continue to focus on mobility businesses, including ride-hailing and car-sharing.

 

About Yandex

Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX:YNDX) is a technology company that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning. Our goal is to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world. Since 1997, we have delivered world-class, locally relevant search and information services. Additionally, we have developed market-leading on-demand transportation and delivery services, navigation products, while also expanding into e-commerce, online entertainment, cloud computing and other markets to assist millions of consumers in Russia and a number of international markets. Yandex, which has over 30 offices worldwide, has been listed on Nasdaq since 2011 and on Moscow Exchange since 2014.

More information on Yandex can be found at https://yandex.com/company/. 

 

Contacts:
Investor Relations
Yulia Gerasimova, Katya Zhukova
Phone: +7 495 974-35-38
E-mail: askIR@yandex-team.ru

 

Press Office
Ilya Grabovskiy, Asya Panoyan
Phone: +7 495 739-70-00
E-mail: pr@yandex-team.ru


21.12.2021 MSK Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1260695  21.12.2021 MSK

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1260695&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Yandexmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Yandexmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Yandex 53,79 -0,63% Yandex

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gegenbewegung: ATX sehr stark -- DAX freundlich -- Asiatische Indizes schließen mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Markt und der deutsche Leitindex zeigen sich am Dienstag mit festeren Notierungen. An den Märkten in Fernost kam es am Dienstag zu einer Erholung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen