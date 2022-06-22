EQS-News: Yandex Provides Update on Timing of AGM

Yandex Provides Update on Timing of AGM

MOSCOW and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, June 22, 2022 Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX), one of Europe's largest internet companies, today announced that its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) will be held later this year. This schedule is intended to allow sufficient time for the completion of the audit of the Companys 2021 Dutch statutory accounts prepared under IFRS in light of ongoing unprecedented geopolitical circumstances. No issues with the statutory accounts have been identified to date. The Company issued its audited consolidated financial statements prepared under US GAAP on April 20, 2022, which can be accessed here: Annual Report on Form 20-F.

