YOC Aktie

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WKN DE: 593273 / ISIN: DE0005932735

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18.08.2026 08:00:04

EQS-News: YOC AG Demonstrates Resilience in a Challenging Market Environment and Expects Increased Profitability Throughout the Remainder of 2026

EQS-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
YOC AG Demonstrates Resilience in a Challenging Market Environment and Expects Increased Profitability Throughout the Remainder of 2026

18.08.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, August 18, 2026 – YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0005932735) generated consolidated revenue of EUR 17.7 million in the first half of 2026 (H1/2025: EUR 17.1 million).

While the international business delivered encouraging growth, with revenue increasing by 8% year-on-year, persistently challenging economic conditions in Germany resulted in flat revenue development in the domestic market.

The gross margin improved to 43.1% in the first half of 2026, approximately 1.5 percentage points above the level recorded in the preceding quarters. At the same time, further improving the fixed cost structure remains a key management priority, with additional improvements targeted beyond fiscal year 2026.

In this context, operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* increased by 30% to EUR 0.7 million in the first half of 2026 (H1/2025: EUR 0.5 million). Consolidated net income improved to EUR -0.6 million (H1/2025: EUR -0,7 million).

The continued development of the AI-powered technology platform VIS.X® remains a core pillar of the company’s strategy. Investments in automation, artificial intelligence and data-driven optimization are designed to further enhance the platform’s scalability and provide the foundation for sustainable growth. Key development priorities include expanding platform functionality and integrating the Connected TV (CTV) advertising channel.

YOC AG continues to pursue its ambition to establish VIS.X® as a leading European technology platform for premium digital high-impact advertising and to further strengthen its position as an independent provider of innovative advertising technology.

“Despite the continued challenging market environment, we remain confident about the second half of 2026. In particular, we expect Germany to return to a positive growth trajectory. At the same time, we aim to further improve our gross margin over the course of 2026 and continue to increase profitability. This development will be supported by the continued advancement of our VIS.X® platform,” says Dirk Kraus, CEO of YOC AG.

The complete Half-Year Report 2026 is now available on the company’s website at the following link: https://yoc.com/financial-reports 

 

*EBITDA corresponds to the definition provided in the YOC AG Annual Report 2025 on page 55.

ABOUT YOC

YOC is a technology company that develops software for the digital advertising market. With the help of our programmatic trading platform VIS.X®, we enable an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers, and internet and mobile application users. Advertisers using VIS.X® and YOC’s attention-grabbing ad formats have the opportunity to increase brand and product visibility in conjunction with high-quality ad inventory. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of our VIS.X® platform. The company has been a pioneer in mobile advertising since 2001 and has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2009. 

 

CONTACT 

YOC AG  
Investor Relations  
Greifswalder Str. 212  
10405 Berlin  
ir@yoc.com 
www.yoc.com


18.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: YOC AG
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
Fax: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
E-mail: ir@yoc.com
Internet: www.yoc.com
ISIN: DE0005932735
WKN: 593273
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200YTK6VMV8JTZV90
EQS News ID: 2384072

 
End of News EQS News Service

2384072  18.08.2026 CET/CEST

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