EQS-News: YOC AG publishes report for the first quarter of 2026: Revenue growth of 10% to EUR 8.0 million

EQS-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

YOC AG publishes report for the first quarter of 2026: Revenue growth of 10% to EUR 8.0 million



26.05.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Berlin, May 26, 2026 – Ad tech company YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0005932735) released its results for the first quarter of 2026. The company generated consolidated revenue of EUR 8.0 million, corresponding to growth of 10% compared to the same quarter of the previous year (Q1/2025: EUR 7.3 million).

While the domestic business remained at the prior-year level, the international business developed very dynamically with revenue growth of 22%. This development underscores the increasing importance of international markets as well as the scalability of the business model.

The gross profit margin amounted to 43.2% in the reporting period. Although still below the prior-year level, it shows a clear improvement compared to the preceding quarters of fiscal year 2025 (Q4/2025: 41.6%, Q3/2025: 42.4%, Q2/2025: 41.4%). This development is primarily attributable to the initial effects of efficiency measures initiated on both the supply and demand side, as well as improved purchasing conditions for external services. The continued expansion of the VIS.X® platform additionally supports the generation of scale effects and sustainable growth. Further improvement in the gross profit margin is expected over the coming quarters.

Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* improved to EUR 0.2 million in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1/2025: EUR 0.1 million). Consolidated net income amounted to EUR -0.4 million and continued to be influenced by scheduled depreciation relating to previous technology investments. Operationally, however, the company shows a clear improvement in profitability.

Sebastian Bauermann, CFO of YOC AG, commented: “Improving our gross profit margin remains a central priority. We expect a gradual increase in the margin over the coming quarters. The first quarter of 2026 demonstrates that we are consistently translating our strategic priorities into operational progress. In particular, the international development and the further enhancement of our VIS.X® platform are increasingly contributing to the stabilization and improvement of our earnings situation.”

The financial report of YOC AG for the first quarter of 2026, published today, is available for download here.

On the occasion of the publication of the Q1 2026 results, YOC AG will host an earnings call on Tuesday, 26 May 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CET, during which the Management Board will present the company’s business performance as well as relevant market and strategic developments and will be available for questions afterwards. Please sign-up here.

*EBITDA corresponds to the definition provided in the YOC AG Annual Report 2025 on page 55.

ABOUT YOC

YOC is a technology company that develops software for the digital advertising market. With the help of our programmatic trading platform VIS.X®, we enable an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers, and internet and mobile application users. Advertisers using VIS.X® and YOC’s attention-grabbing ad formats have the opportunity to increase brand and product visibility in conjunction with high-quality ad inventory. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of our VIS.X® platform. The company has been a pioneer in mobile advertising since 2001 and has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2009.

CONTACT

YOC AG I Investor Relations I Greifswalder Str. 212 I 10405 Berlin I ir@yoc.com I www.yoc.com