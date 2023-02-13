EQS-News: YOC AG: YOC AG announces a strong leadership Team for the upcoming growth strategy

EQS-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

YOC AG: YOC AG announces a strong leadership Team for the upcoming growth strategy



13.02.2023 / 06:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





YOC AG announces a strong leadership Team for the upcoming growth strategy

Berlin, 13th of February 2023 The ad tech company YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 0005932735) is in a dynamic growth phase and is therefore restructuring its executive team.

After a revenue growth of more than 20% in each of the past two fiscal years 2021 and 2022, the sustained high growth momentum requires a solid management structure and a corresponding distribution of responsibilities within the company.

Hence, YOC AG announces that all established members of the executive team will be promoted to C-level responsibilities. In addition to Dirk Kraus as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Evgenij Tovba as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), who will continue in their previous roles, all three managers of the executive team will take on new responsibilities:

Sebastian Bauermann, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), is responsible for corporate controlling, financial reporting, liquidity management, budgeting processes and business modeling.

Maximilian Pruscha takes on the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) to focus on the development and direction of YOC's country organizations, which includes both the existing YOC companies and further growth in the European market.



Jan Gräwen is promoted to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) to drive partnerships on both the demand and supply side and ensure the further development of YOC's product offering in response to new market needs.

Jan Gräwen and Maximilian Pruscha will also retain their responsibility for the country organizations Germany and Austria.

Dirk Kraus, CEO of YOC AG: We want to continue to advance our ongoing growth momentum with a strong leadership team. At the same time, we are adding responsibilities within the company. I am very pleased about the dedication of my colleagues to take on exactly these responsibilities.

Evgenij Tovba, CTO of YOC AG amends: Our technology platform VIS.X® offers us to scale the company using different levers. The new structure of our executive team enables us to address the needs and interests of all stakeholders and align our resources in the very best way. This will be crucial to reach our ambitious goals.

About YOC

YOC is a technology company that develops software for the digital advertising market. With the help of our programmatic advertising platform VIS.X®, we enable an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers, and users of the mobile internet and mobile apps. Advertisers get the opportunity to increase their brand awareness in combination with premium advertising inventory by using VIS.X® and YOCs attention-grabbing advertising formats. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of our VIS.X® platform. As a pioneer of mobile advertising, the company has been on the market since 2001 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2009. With its headquarters in Berlin, the company also operates branches in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Vienna, Warsaw, and Zurich. For more information on YOC Group and our products, please visit yoc.com.

Contact

YOC AG

Investor Relations

Greifswalder Str. 212

10405 Berlin

Tel.: +49-30-726162-0

ir@yoc.de

www.yoc.com