EQS-News: YOC AG: YOC AG announces a strong leadership Team for the upcoming growth strategy

13.02.2023 06:30:03
YOC AG announces a strong leadership Team for the upcoming growth strategy
YOC AG announces a strong leadership Team for the upcoming growth strategy
Berlin, 13th of February 2023 The ad tech company YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 0005932735) is in a dynamic growth phase and is therefore restructuring its executive team.
After a revenue growth of more than 20% in each of the past two fiscal years 2021 and 2022, the sustained high growth momentum requires a solid management structure and a corresponding distribution of responsibilities within the company.
Hence, YOC AG announces that all established members of the executive team will be promoted to C-level responsibilities. In addition to Dirk Kraus as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Evgenij Tovba as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), who will continue in their previous roles, all three managers of the executive team will take on new responsibilities:
Dirk Kraus, CEO of YOC AG: We want to continue to advance our ongoing growth momentum with a strong leadership team. At the same time, we are adding responsibilities within the company. I am very pleased about the dedication of my colleagues to take on exactly these responsibilities.
Evgenij Tovba, CTO of YOC AG amends: Our technology platform VIS.X® offers us to scale the company using different levers. The new structure of our executive team enables us to address the needs and interests of all stakeholders and align our resources in the very best way. This will be crucial to reach our ambitious goals.
About YOC
YOC is a technology company that develops software for the digital advertising market. With the help of our programmatic advertising platform VIS.X®, we enable an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers, and users of the mobile internet and mobile apps. Advertisers get the opportunity to increase their brand awareness in combination with premium advertising inventory by using VIS.X® and YOCs attention-grabbing advertising formats. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of our VIS.X® platform. As a pioneer of mobile advertising, the company has been on the market since 2001 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2009. With its headquarters in Berlin, the company also operates branches in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Vienna, Warsaw, and Zurich. For more information on YOC Group and our products, please visit yoc.com.
Contact
YOC AG
Tel.: +49-30-726162-0
