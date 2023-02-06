|
EQS-News: YOC AG: YOC AG CLOSES THE FISCAL YEAR 2022 WITH REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% AND AN INCREASE IN PROFITABILITY BASED ON PROVISIONAL FIGURES
Berlin, 06. February 2023 - Ad tech company YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 0005932735) increased revenues at group level in the financial year 2022 by around 24% year-on-year to an expected EUR 23.4 million (2021: EUR 18.8 million), according to preliminary IFRS figures.
All markets in which YOC Group operates recorded a significant increase in revenues compared to the same period of the previous year. Parallel to the increase in the company's transaction volume, which is now handled entirely via the company's own VIS.X® technology platform, the cost structure developed disproportionately low in relation to sales revenues.
The operating result before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)* thus improved to an estimated EUR 3.5 million (2021: EUR 2.8 million).
As a result, the consolidated net profit increased to approximately EUR 2.3 million (2021: EUR 2.1 million). In the 2021 financial year, a non-operational one-off effect of EUR 0.2 million made a positive contribution to the consolidated profit for the period. Adjusted for this prior-year effect, the company increased its profitability by 21%.
Sebastian Bauermann, CFO of YOC AG: "The investments in our VIS.X® platform are becoming increasingly noticeable in scaling our business model. After revenue growth of more than 20% in each of the past two financial years 2021 and 2022, we expect continued high growth momentum after a successful start to the financial year 2023 so far."
*EBITDA corresponds to the definition in YOC AG's report on the third quarter of 2022 (available at: https://yoc.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/)
All published figures are preliminary and unaudited. YOC AG will publish the final figures for the financial year 2022 as scheduled on 26 April 2023.
About YOC
YOC is a technology company that develops software for the digital advertising market. With the help of our programmatic commerce platform VIS.X®, we enable an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers, and users of the mobile internet and mobile apps. Advertisers get the opportunity to increase their brand awareness in combination with premium advertising inventory by using VIS.X® and YOC's attention-grabbing advertising formats. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of our VIS.X® platform. As a pioneer of mobile advertising, the company has been on the market since 2001 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2009. The company is headquartered in Berlin. The company also operates branches in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Vienna, Warsaw, and Zurich. For more information on YOC Group and our products, please visit yoc.com.
