05.10.2022 06:30:05

EQS-News: YOC AG: YOC AG expects 29 % revenue growth in the first nine months of the financial year 2022

EQS-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Development of Sales
YOC AG: YOC AG expects 29 % revenue growth in the first nine months of the financial year 2022

05.10.2022 / 06:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

YOC AG expects 29 % revenue growth in the first nine months of the financial year 2022

Berlin, 05 October 2022  The ad tech company YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 0005932735) increased its revenue growth at group level again in the third quarter compared to the half-year figures, according to preliminary unaudited figures.

In the first nine months of the 2022 financial year, revenues of around EUR 15.0 million were generated. This corresponds to growth of around 29 % compared to the same period of the previous year (9M/2021: EUR 11.7 million). In this context, operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)* are expected to increase by up to 50 % to between EUR 1.7 million and EUR 1.8 million (9M/2021: EUR 1.2 million). All markets in which YOC Group is active contribute significantly to this growth.

"From discussions with our customers and partners, we can see that brand advertising budgets remain unchanged despite all crises," reports Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, CEO of YOC AG. "The long-term advertising strategy of our advertising customers, such as VW, Samsung or Nestlé, for example, to sustainably increase brand or product awareness on the basis of our technology justifies this resilience. Even though the current challenges are facing society as a whole, we expect our company to continue to develop positively in the current fourth quarter."

Revenues and earnings of YOC AG for the first nine months of financial year 2022 are thus in line with the full year forecast for 2022.

YOC AG will publish the report on the third quarter of 2022 as scheduled on 16 November 2022.

* EBITDA corresponds to the definition in YOC AG's annual report for the financial year 2021 (see page 11); available at: https://yoc.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/

 

About YOC

YOC is a technology company and develops software for the digital advertising market. By combining its programmatic trading platform VIS.X® and YOC's high-impact advertising formats, the company enables an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers and users of the internet and mobile apps. By using VIS.X® and YOC's high-impact advertising formats, advertisers are able to increase their brand awareness in combination with high-value advertising inventory. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of VIS.X®. As a pioneer of mobile advertising, YOC has been on the market since 2001 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2009.

Contact

YOC AG
Investor Relations
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Tel.: +49-30-726162-0
ir@yoc.de
www.yoc.com


