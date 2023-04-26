|
EQS-News: YOC AG: YOC AG with an increase in revenue and profitability in the financial year 2022
EQS-News: YOC AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
YOC AG with an increase in revenue and profitability in the financial year 2022
Berlin, 26 April 2023 The Ad tech Company YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 0005932735) increased its revenue at the group level by around 24 % to EUR 23.4 million (2021: EUR 18.8 million) in the past financial year 2022 despite the challenges facing society as a whole and contrary to the market trend. At the same time, operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)* according to IFRS increased by around EUR 0.7 million to EUR 3.5 million (2021: EUR 2.8 million).
In parallel with the significant expansion of business volume, YOC Group was able to achieve an increased consolidated net profit for the period of EUR 2.3 million (2021: EUR 2.1 million). In the previous year, one-off effects of EUR 0.2 million made a positive contribution to the consolidated net profit for the period. Adjusted for these effects, the company's profitability also increased noticeably in the 2022 financial year.
In addition to the soar in key financial figures, YOC AG also succeeded in expanding its international presence and the product portfolio of highly effective, programmatically tradable advertising formats in the past financial year 2022:
Sebastian Bauermann, Chief Financial Officer of YOC AG: "We are pleased that, in addition to the platform-related key figures, all of our company's key financial figures continued to grow in the past financial year 2022. In the current financial year 2023, we will continue to drive forward the implementation of our defined growth strategy. In March 2023, we continued our expansion and acquired Helsinki-based Nostemedia Oy in order to gain a foothold in the Northern European region and further internationalize our activities. This effectively expands our competitive position and lays the foundation for further value creation of the company."
* EBITDA corresponds to the definition in the YOC AG Annual Report for the financial year 2022 (available at https://yoc.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/)
About YOC
YOC is a technology company that develops software for the digital advertising market. With the help of our programmatic commerce platform VIS.X®, we enable an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers, and users of the mobile internet and mobile apps. Advertisers get the opportunity to increase their brand awareness in combination with premium advertising inventory by using VIS.X® and YOC's high-impact advertising formats. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of our VIS.X® platform. As a pioneer of mobile advertising, the company has been on the market since 2001 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2009.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stieg am Donnerstag etwas an. Der DAX zeigte sich letztendlich knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Die Tendenz an den Märkten in Fernost war positiv.