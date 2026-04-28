EQS-News: YOC Delivers Revenue Growth, Maintains Financial Flexibility and Enters 2026 with Clear Execution Momentum

EQS-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

YOC Delivers Revenue Growth, Maintains Financial Flexibility and Enters 2026 with Clear Execution Momentum



28.04.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Berlin, April 28, 2026 – YOC AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0005932735) reported 6% revenue growth to EUR 37.1 million for fiscal year 2025 (2024: EUR 35.0 million), driven by strong international performance and continued investment in its technology-driven platform. Results reflect a challenging macro and industry environment, particularly in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Revenue trends during the year were uneven. Strong momentum in the second and third quarters was partially offset by softer demand in Germany in Q4. On a full-year basis, international markets remained the primary growth engine, delivering 15% revenue growth, while Germany declined modestly by 1%.

The company’s gross margin declined to 42% from 47%, reflecting higher demand- and supply-side costs, increased spend on third-party services, and temporary one-off effects. These factors had a combined earnings impact of approximately EUR 1.8 million. In addition, foreign exchange headwinds, primarily related to the weaker US dollar, reduced profitability by EUR 0.5 million.

As a result, EBITDA totaled EUR 2.4 million in 2025 (2024: EUR 5.2 million) and net income was EUR -0.4 million (2024: EUR 3.7 million).

Operating cash flow remained stable at EUR 3.8 million, underlining the resilience of the underlying business model. Capital expenditures increased by 8% to EUR 2.6 million, focused on scaling the core technology platform, expanding AI-driven capabilities and accelerating growth initiatives, including Connected TV.

YOC ended 2025 with EUR 4.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and EUR 1.5 million in undrawn credit facilities, providing ample liquidity, financial discipline and strategic flexibility.

Dirk Kraus, CEO of YOC AG, said: “2025 put a clear premium on execution. In an environment defined by volatility, cautious advertiser spending and margin pressure, YOC stayed focused and operational. We invested with intent, prioritized rigorously and made decisions that strengthen our platform and organization. As a result, we enter 2026 clearly positioned and ready to develop further.”



For fiscal year 2026, YOC expects consolidated revenue between EUR 39.0 million and EUR 41.0 million. Based on this guidance, the company anticipates EBITDA in the range of EUR 3.0 million to EUR 4.5 million and net income between break-even and EUR 1.5 million.

The full annual report for fiscal year 2025 is available on the company’s website: https://yoc.com/financial-reports

*EBITDA corresponds to the definition in the YOC AG’s annual report for the financial year 2025 on page 56.





YOC AG

Investor Relations

Greifswalder Str. 212

10405 Berlin

Phone: +49-30-726162-0

ir@yoc.com