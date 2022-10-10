EQS-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: Excellent double-digit growth in sales and strong earnings in the first half of 2022

EQS-News: Your Family Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

Your Family Entertainment AG: Excellent double-digit growth in sales and strong earnings in the first half of 2022



10.10.2022 / 10:38 CET/CEST

Corporate News Your Family Entertainment AG



Munich, 10 October 2022



The half-year figures 2022 of Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE) developed very strongly. Sales increased to a total of EUR 2.5 million (previous year: EUR 1.48 million), thus yielding YOY growth of c.70 percent. EBITDA rose in line with sales to 664k Euro (vs. 12k EUR previous year). With a half-year profit of EUR 581k, YFE achieved one of its most successful results ever. With a 29 percentage points increase, YFEs equity ratio also developed favorably.

Due to successfully implemented capital measures, YFE overall reduced its net debt position significantly from EUR 8.1 million to EUR 774k.



The basis for the strong growth is the strategic cooperation deal dated June 2022 with Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS), a leading Hollywood company in kids entertainment. The agreement includes a significant content and distribution partnership between the parties. The initial success proves the potential of this cooperation and confirms YFEs and Genius Brands joint growth strategy.

The Companys program licensing segment is developing particularly well: YFE signed a contract with Austrian broadcaster ORF for the series "Superhero Kindergarten" (Arnold Schwarzenegger/Stan Lee) and there was overall high demand from e.g streaming platforms for licenses from YFEs popular catalog. The broadcasting segment has also developed favorably: YFE was able to secure a slot on Deutsche Telekoms "Magenta.tv" platform for its channel "RiC TV", thus significantly increasing the Free TV channels technical reach.



YFE CEO Dr. Stefan Piëch: "Our recent performance confirms that we found the right partner in Genius Brands for our successful growth strategy. All of our business segments contributed to growth, that is the pay and free TV businesses as well as licensing and advertising sales. The content market for children's programs remains competitive, but is overall crisis-resistant".

YFE COO Bernd Wendeln: "We have succeeded in setting new milestones for the company. Our products and brands are becoming more and more popular, and we will continue this development."





About Your Family Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (YFE).

The German company Your Family Entertainment AG ("YFE") (WKN [German security code number]: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, ticker symbol: RTV) based in Munich is an internationally operating license dealer and producer of high-quality children's and family programs. According to own estimates, YFE owns and operates one of the largest independent libraries of quality content for families and children in Europe. The content is fundamentally educational, entertaining, and free of violence. Furthermore, YFE operates the award-winning Pay-TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV" on four different continents, the Free-TV channel "RiC TV", as well as several mobile TV streams and digital channels worldwide. Fix&Foxi TV is distributed on more than 200 platforms in the DACH region, including Vodafone, M7 Netzwerk, NetCologne, Pÿur, wilhelm.tel, willy.tel, Magenta AT, Liwest, A1 Telekom, HD Austria, Salzburg AG, Ocilion Netzwerk, SimpliTV, Swisscom, Quickline, Salt, Amazon, Waipu, 1&1 and more.

Your Family Entertainment AG newly counts leading US-based childrens entertainment company Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) as its major shareholder. Genius Brands International and Your Family Entertainment AG have agreed far-reaching cooperation to bring "Content with a Purpose" to audiences worldwide



PR contact

Three Winters GmbH

Augustenstr. 9

80333 Munich, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 171 2345515

E-Mail: wolfram@3winters.de



Contact at Your Family Entertainment AG

Michael Huber (CFO)

Türkenstr. 87

80799 Munich, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-0

E-Mail: michael.huber@yfe.tv

www.yfe.tv

www.rictv.de

www.fixundfoxi.tv