EQS-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: Record Results in Fiscal Year 2022

Your Family Entertainment AG: Record Results in Fiscal Year 2022



28.04.2023 / 12:03 CET/CEST

Corporate News Your Family Entertainment AG



Your Family Entertainment AG: Record Results in Fiscal Year 2022

Sales around 35% above previous year's level

Strong EBITDA and net profit development for the year

Bank liabilities fully repaid, cash and cash equivalents at around 3.2m

Munich, April 28, 2023

Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, abbreviation: RTV) based in Munich (short: YFE) yesterday published its annual report for the fiscal year 2022.

Significant improvements were achieved in all key financial figures compared to the previous year. Sales revenues increased by 35 % from 3.1m to 4.2m, while net income amounted to 835k compared to -79k in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA also increased to 544k.

"Our company and our brands developed very positively in 2022 - in particular, the agreements with our American shareholder, Genius Brands International, Inc. enabled us to achieve strong growth and exceed our KPIs. For the current fiscal year, we therefore continue to see organic growth as well as healthy profitability," said Dr. Stefan Piëch, CEO of YFE.

YFE managed to reach license agreements with renowned partners in the German-speaking region such as SUPER RTL and ORF in 2022. Additionally, YFE succeeded in placing its free-to-air channel RiC TV for the first time on the MAGENTA TV platform of Deutsche Telekom. Furthermore, YFE won several new international customers such as TV3 Group in the Baltic countries and ZYNC in the US. In total, YFE's programs and channels are now broadcasted across 4 continents.

Additionally, YFE was able to fundamentally improve its balance sheet in fiscal year 2022. YFE undertook several capital measures that allowed the company to entirely repay its bank debt and improve its cash position to around 3.2m. The company overall managed to improve its equity ratio from 46 % to 85 %.

The full Annual Report 2022 is available on the Company's website at https://www.yfe.tv/en/financial-reports.

About Your Family Entertainment AG: The German company Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, abbreviation: RTV), based in Munich (YFE for short), is one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality children's and family programs. YFE owns and operates one of the largest channel-independent libraries in Europe with well-known titles such as "Enid Blyton," "Fix & Foxi" and "Altair." All content is educational, entertaining and free of violence. In addition, YFE operates the award-winning pay-TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV" on four continents, the free-TV channel "RiC TV", as well as several mobile and digital channels worldwide. Your Family Entertainment AG welcomed the US company Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) from Hollywood as its new major shareholder in December 2021. Genius Brands International and Your Family Entertainment AG have agreed on a far-reaching strategic cooperation to make "Content with a Purpose" available to a worldwide audience.

Contact Your Family Entertainment AG

Michael Huber (CFO / Authorized Officer)

Tuerkenstr. 87

80799 Munich, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-0

E-Mail: michael.huber@yfe.tv

www.yfe.tv

www.rictv.de

www.fixundfoxi.tv