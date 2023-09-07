|
07.09.2023 17:21:32
EQS-News: Zalando SE: Zalando Co-CEOs Robert Gentz and David Schneider Extend Contracts by Four Years
|
EQS-News: Zalando SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Zalando Co-CEOs Robert Gentz and David Schneider Extend Contracts by Four Years
Berlin, September 7, 2023 // Zalando founders Robert Gentz and David Schneider will continue to lead the company as Co-Chief Executive Officers. The Supervisory Board today in its regular third-quarter meeting extended their contracts for another term of four years until December 2027, with the mandate to further deliver on Zalandos strategy to be the Starting Point for Fashion, the destination that consumers gravitate to for all their fashion and lifestyle needs, and expand the companys B2B logistics offering.
Back in 2008, we knew the fashion world would change significantly, and wanted to be change makers. Now 15 years later, the industry is facing the next turning point as digital consumers have new expectations. Its not just about convenience and setting new standards but creating an inspiring and engaging experience that deepens the relationship with our customers, said David Schneider, Founder and Co-CEO of Zalando. To create meaningful moments in the lives of our customers and help make Zalando even more a destination of choice, we will continue investing in strong brand partnerships, the customer experience and the technologies that are changing the way consumers buy online.
(end)
ABOUT ZALANDO
MEDIA INQUIRIES
INVESTOR/ANALYST INQUIRIES
07.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Zalando SE
|Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@zalando.de
|Internet:
|https://corporate.zalando.de
|ISIN:
|DE000ZAL1111
|WKN:
|ZAL111
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1721549
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1721549 07.09.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Zalandomehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Zalandomehr Analysen
|16:39
|Zalando Halten
|DZ BANK
|07.09.23
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.09.23
|Zalando Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.09.23
|Zalando Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.23
|Zalando Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|16:39
|Zalando Halten
|DZ BANK
|07.09.23
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.09.23
|Zalando Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.09.23
|Zalando Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.23
|Zalando Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|06.09.23
|Zalando Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.23
|Zalando Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|21.08.23
|Zalando Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.08.23
|Zalando Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|17.08.23
|Zalando Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.09.23
|Zalando Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|28.06.23
|Zalando Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.06.23
|Zalando Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.06.22
|Zalando Hold
|HSBC
|24.06.22
|Zalando Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|16:39
|Zalando Halten
|DZ BANK
|07.09.23
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.08.23
|Zalando Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.08.23
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.23
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Zalando
|25,06
|-4,64%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZins- und Konjunktursorgen bremsen weiterhin die Kauflaune: ATX und DAX gehen minimal höher ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am letzten Handelstag der Woche leicht nach. Der DAX schloss knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street notiert am letzten Handelstag der Woche im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag indes bergab.