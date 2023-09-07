EQS-News: Zalando SE: Zalando Co-CEOs Robert Gentz and David Schneider Extend Contracts by Four Years

EQS-News: Zalando SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Zalando Co-CEOs Robert Gentz and David Schneider Extend Contracts by Four Years

Berlin, September 7, 2023 // Zalando founders Robert Gentz and David Schneider will continue to lead the company as Co-Chief Executive Officers. The Supervisory Board today in its regular third-quarter meeting extended their contracts for another term of four years until December 2027, with the mandate to further deliver on Zalandos strategy to be the Starting Point for Fashion, the destination that consumers gravitate to for all their fashion and lifestyle needs, and expand the companys B2B logistics offering.



With their tremendous focus on the needs of customers and partners, David and Robert transformed Zalando from a startup selling flip-flops online out of a flat in Berlin into a leading European e-commerce company. The Supervisory Board is delighted that they will continue leading Zalando with their courage, experience and entrepreneurial spirit to embrace the opportunities that lie ahead of Zalando, said Kelly Bennett, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board. We are confident that the company has the right leadership team, strategy and mindset to create long-term value for customers, partners, and shareholders.



Under Robert Gentz and David Schneiders leadership over 15 years, the erstwhile start-up went public in 2014 and has grown into a leading e-commerce destination for fashion and lifestyle serving more than 50 million customers in 25 markets in Europe. In recent years, Zalando has successfully introduced and expanded other business segments in addition to the Fashion Store, such as B2B offerings in marketing and logistics. Robert Gentz is responsible for Zalandos strategy, technology and product development. David Schneider defines the marketing and growth strategy of Zalandos consumer offering. Other members of Zalandos Board of Management are Dr. Astrid Arndt as Chief People Officer, Dr. Sandra Dembeck as Chief Financial Officer and David Schröder as Chief Operating Officer.

Back in 2008, we knew the fashion world would change significantly, and wanted to be change makers. Now 15 years later, the industry is facing the next turning point as digital consumers have new expectations. Its not just about convenience and setting new standards but creating an inspiring and engaging experience that deepens the relationship with our customers, said David Schneider, Founder and Co-CEO of Zalando. To create meaningful moments in the lives of our customers and help make Zalando even more a destination of choice, we will continue investing in strong brand partnerships, the customer experience and the technologies that are changing the way consumers buy online.



We are as committed as on the first day of Zalando to execute on our strategy and invest into future growth by winning and keeping the attention of our customers and growing the companys logistics offering, said Robert Gentz, Founder and Co-CEO of Zalando. Zalando will further build on what its first-class teams from around 140 countries have already achieved to further transform the industry. We also would like to thank the Supervisory Board for their continued collaboration and support over the years.

ABOUT ZALANDO

Zalando is a leading European E-Commerce destination for fashion and lifestyle. Founded in Berlin in 2008, we bring head-to-toe fashion to over 50 million active customers in 25 markets, offering clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty. The assortment of international brands ranges from world-famous names to local labels. Zalando offers a one-stop fashion experience of inspiration, innovation, interaction and shopping. As Europes most fashionable tech company, we work hard to find digital solutions for every aspect of the fashion journey: for our customers, partners and every valuable player in the Zalando story. Our vision is to be the Starting Point for Fashion with a net-positive impact for people and the planet.

