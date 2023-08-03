|
03.08.2023 07:00:21
EQS-News: Zalando SE: Zalando launches new brands and AI-powered size recommendations for customers in Q2, progressing on its strategy to be the Starting Point for Fashion
|
EQS-News: Zalando SE
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Zalando launches new brands and AI-powered size recommendations for customers in Q2, progressing on its strategy to be the Starting Point for Fashion
Berlin, August 3, 2023 // Zalando, a leading European e-Commerce destination for fashion and lifestyle, reported an 87 percent surge in adjusted earnings before interest and tax (adjusted EBIT) in the second quarter. The solid business performance comes amid a focus on strategic initiatives to boost growth such as earning and retaining the attention of customers and growing the companys logistics offering.
New sports and beauty brand partnerships have strengthened Zalandos brand portfolio and sparked customer excitement in the quarter. lululemon, which offers innovative apparel and accessories for yoga, running, training and most other sports activities, launched on Zalando, as did HOKA, a brand for innovative and high-performance running gear. In beauty, Zalando has deepened important brand relationships, for example, with luxury brands like Lancôme, Mugler and Shiseido, now offering them in more markets.
Partners continue to grow their businesses on Zalando and more are choosing to use the fulfillment service offering. The partner business share of Fashion Store GMV rose almost 7 percentage points and the share of items shipped by Zalando Fulfillment Solutions increased 3 percentage points in the second quarter compared with a year ago.
A new artificial-intelligence tool launched last month enables customers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland to receive size recommendations for select garments, based on their unique body measurements. By taking two pictures of themselves with their phones in tight clothing, Zalando is able to predict the customers body measurements to help them find the right size.
We are investing in areas such as storytelling and technology that will boost future growth, said Robert Gentz, Co-CEO of Zalando. New brands such as lululemon and Lancôme will excite our customers and help make Zalando even more a destination of choice. Our new size and fit tool will make the shopping experience even better. This tool is a step change solution in the industry that will help customers find the perfect fit before delivery. This is truly exciting as it shows how one of the core challenges in fashion e-commerce can be solved at scale.
In the second quarter, Zalandos profit almost doubled with adjusted EBIT gaining 87% to 144.8 million euros compared with a year ago. Profitability was boosted by better order economics amid bigger average basket sizes resulting in lower fulfillment costs. Zalandos more focused marketing also contributed. In combination, this led to a 2.7 percentage-point improvement in the adjusted EBIT margin to 5.7%.
Zalando is also making its full year guidance for 2023 more precise, narrowing the ranges previously forecast. Adjusted EBIT in 2023 is now expected to be 300 million euros to 350 million euros. Previously, the company had expected between 280 million euros and 350 million euros. GMV and revenue are more likely to be in the lower half of the initial guidance ranges of 1% to 7% for GMV and -1% to 4% for revenue. In 2022 GMV was 14.8 billion euros, revenue was 10.3 billion euros and adjusted EBIT was 184.6 million euros.
The Q2 2023 financial report, as well as the earnings presentation for analysts and investors, is available on the Zalando Investor Relations website. Zalando will report the results for the third quarter 2023 on November 2, 2023.
(End)
Zalando at a glance
Definitions are available in the Annual Report 2022
* Prior year figures adjusted, please check Half-Year Report 2023 (chapter Results by segment) for more information.
About Zalando
Zalando (https://corporate.zalando.com) is a leading European E-Commerce destination for fashion and lifestyle. Founded in Berlin in 2008, we bring head-to-toe fashion to over 50 million active customers in 25 markets, offering clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty. The assortment of international brands ranges from world-famous names to local labels. Zalando offers a one-stop fashion experience of inspiration, innovation, interaction and shopping. As Europes most fashionable tech company, we work hard to find digital solutions for every aspect of the fashion journey: for our customers, partners and every valuable player in the Zalando story. Our vision is to be the Starting Point for Fashion with a net-positive impact for people and the planet.
Contact
Media inquiries
Investor/Analyst inquiries
03.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Zalando SE
|Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@zalando.de
|Internet:
|https://corporate.zalando.de
|ISIN:
|DE000ZAL1111
|WKN:
|ZAL111
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1694761
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1694761 03.08.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Zalandomehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Zalandomehr Analysen
|10:59
|Zalando Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|09:10
|Zalando Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:31
|Zalando Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06:59
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.23
|Zalando Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10:59
|Zalando Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|09:10
|Zalando Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:31
|Zalando Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06:59
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.23
|Zalando Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10:59
|Zalando Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|09:10
|Zalando Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:31
|Zalando Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.08.23
|Zalando Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.08.23
|Zalando Buy
|Warburg Research
|28.06.23
|Zalando Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.06.23
|Zalando Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.06.22
|Zalando Hold
|HSBC
|24.06.22
|Zalando Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|27.04.22
|Zalando Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|06:59
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.23
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.08.23
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.06.23
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.06.23
|Zalando Halten
|DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Zalando
|30,87
|-0,96%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende fester. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich letztendlich auf grünem Terrain. An den US-Börsen geht am Freitag aufwärts. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.