Zalando Aktie
WKN DE: ZAL111 / ISIN: DE000ZAL1111
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30.03.2026 15:13:53
EQS-News: Zalando’s supervisory board nominates AI pioneer Peter Sarlin to strengthen AI leadership and drive innovation
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EQS-News: Zalando SE
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Zalando’s supervisory board nominates AI pioneer Peter Sarlin to strengthen AI leadership and drive innovation
Berlin, 30 March 2026 // Zalando SE (“Zalando”) today announced that its supervisory board has proposed the election of Peter Sarlin, a European pioneer in machine learning and artificial intelligence, as supervisory board member at the annual general meeting (AGM) on 12 May 2026.
Sarlin will add strong, dedicated AI expertise to the supervisory board as Zalando, Europe's leading technology platform for fashion and lifestyle, scales a wide range of AI innovations to drive growth and efficiency across its entire business. Sarlin is the founder of Silo AI, Europe's largest private AI lab, which was acquired by AMD in 2024. He is also the chairperson of the board at companies NestAI and Qutwo, and a professor of practice at Aalto University, specialising in machine learning and AI.
Data, machine learning, and AI have been at the core of Zalando since its founding in 2008. The company is now supercharging the unique data and infrastructure platform it has built over 17 years - including the richest fashion-specific data set in Europe and the continent’s leading logistics fulfilment network - with AI to make its own operations more efficient and provide customers and partners with experiences and services that seemed impossible just a few years ago.
The full invitation to the annual general meeting 2026 of Zalando SE is available on corporate.zalando.com.
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30.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Zalando SE
|Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@zalando.de
|Internet:
|https://corporate.zalando.de
|ISIN:
|DE000ZAL1111
|WKN:
|ZAL111
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2300234
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2300234 30.03.2026 CET/CEST
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