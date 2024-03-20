EQS-News: ZEAL achieves double-digit growth in 2023 and raises earnings to a five-year high

|
20.03.2024 07:30:05
ZEAL achieves double-digit growth in 2023 and raises earnings to a five-year high
ZEAL achieves double-digit growth in 2023 and raises earnings to a five-year high
Hamburg, 20 March 2024. ZEAL Network SE, the leading German online provider of lottery products, today published its annual report for 2023 and once again presented strong top and bottom-line results. In the past financial year, the company increased its billings in the lottery sector by double digits to € 843.3 million (2022: € 758.4 million). Revenue also saw double-digit growth to € 116.1 million (2022: € 105.2 million). EBITDA reached a new five-year high of € 32.9 million (2022: € 31.7 million) despite a week jackpot environment. In addition, ZEAL successfully launched its online games offering, thereby strengthening the basis for further business growth.
"In 2023, we further expanded our position as market leader. We are benefiting from our strong brands. LOTTO24, for example, has developed into a winner's factory, producing more record winners last year than any other lottery provider in Germany," comments Helmut Becker, CEO of ZEAL. "Our strong top and bottom-line results and our market share, which has grown to 41.4%, show that we are on the right track. We are therefore looking to the future with determination and confidence."
"The strong growth in our billings and revenue shows that we inspire our customers with our attractive and innovative product range," says Sebastian Bielski, CFO of ZEAL. "Our continuously growing customer base also proves that we have expanded our marketing activities in a targeted manner. At the same time, our successful start in the online games business clearly shows that we are in a position to successfully develop new business areas."
Revenue from lotteries also rose accordingly by eight percent to € 105.7 million (2022: € 98.2 million). Adjusted for two major wins in the charity lottery freiheit+ (there were no major wins for this lottery in 2022), revenue from lotteries amounted to € 105.7 million. At 12.8%, the gross margin from lotteries adjusted for major winnings was thus almost unchanged from the previous year (2022: 12.9%).
Successful start for online games
Strong EBITDA despite investment in future growth
Despite the increased investment in brand development and the launch of online games, EBITDA rose by 4% to € 32.9 million (2022: € 31.7 million).
The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose the payment of a dividend of € 1.10 per share (2022: basic dividend of € 1.00 per share plus special dividend of € 2.60) to the Annual General Meeting on May 28, 2024.
Outlook for 2024
