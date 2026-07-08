09.07.2026 01:20:53

EQS-News: ZEAL acquires SevenCanyon and enters the highly attractive UK prize draw market

EQS-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & Acquisitions
ZEAL acquires SevenCanyon and enters the highly attractive UK prize draw market

09.07.2026 / 01:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ZEAL acquires SevenCanyon and enters the highly attractive UK prize draw market

 

  • Geographical and product diversification through fast-track entry into the UK market
  • Acquisition of an established and highly profitable operator
  • EBITDA-accretive transaction

 

Hamburg, 9 July 2026. ZEAL Network SE has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire the remaining 96.5 percent of the shares in SevenCanyon Limited, in which ZEAL already holds a 3.5 percent stake. With this acquisition, the market leader for online lotteries in Germany is entering the UK market, gaining immediate access to Europe’s largest market for digital prize draw offerings.

 

“SevenCanyon is one of the most successful prize draw operators in the UK – we have known them for years. With the acquisition, we hit the ground running in a highly attractive and growing market. We also accelerate the implementation of our strategy to selectively diversify our business model through new products and new markets”, says Dr. Stefan Tweraser, CEO of ZEAL Network SE.

 

SevenCanyon operates several established UK prize draw platforms, including 7days Performance, Redline Competitions and UK Carp Competitions. This market segment comprises digital prize draws and offerings with non-cash prizes such as houses, cars, and lifestyle products. In the most recent financial year 2026 (04/25–03/26), SevenCanyon generated an operating profit (EBITDA) of more than GBP 10 million.

 

The transaction opens potential for further scaling of the UK business through ZEAL’s capabilities in acquisition marketing, monetisation, customer retention, data analytics, regulatory professionalism, and platform operations. Furthermore, ZEAL expects the UK prize draw market to continue to move towards more formalised rules, which will favour operators like ZEAL with strong compliance capabilities and regulated market experience.

 

“SevenCanyon is a highly profitable company with a proven business model. The purchase price will mainly be financed through a new loan agreement. This preserves our financial flexibility to continue our growth-oriented and shareholder-friendly capital allocation in the future”, says Andrea Behrendt, CFO of ZEAL Network SE.

 

Purchase price and financial impact for 2026

The transaction comprises a cash purchase price for the remaining 96.5 percent of the shares of approximately GBP 33.8 million (subject to post-completion adjustments, including an adjustment for vehicle inventory in the single-digit millions of GBP range), as well as an earn-out payment of up to GBP 4.8 million, to be paid over a period of six months after completion.

 

The acquisition financing is supported by a EUR 40 million term loan with a duration of seven years, arranged by Deutsche Bank.

 

The Management Board expects SevenCanyon to make a meaningful contribution to ZEAL’s revenue and EBITDA following consolidation. ZEAL will assess the necessary adjustments to its revenue guidance after the IFRS presentation of SevenCanyon’s revenue streams has been finalised.

On EBITDA, ZEAL confirms the range of EUR 70–75 million under the assumption of a normal jackpot environment in Germany. The updated forecast reflects anticipated non-recurring expenses in the mid-single-digit millions of euros in connection with the transaction.

 

For the first full financial year following completion of the transaction, ZEAL expects it to have a positive impact on EBITDA in the high-single-digit millions of euros.

 

About ZEAL Network SE
ZEAL Network is the market leader for online lotteries in Germany. With around 1.5 million active customers and approximately 300 employees at three locations, ZEAL combines sustainable growth with a clear focus on responsible gambling and innovative product development. Through its brands LOTTO24 and Tipp24, ZEAL enables participation in state-licensed lotteries and, through the consistent expansion of its own product categories such as charity lotteries and virtual slot games, is evolving into a scalable technology platform for lotteries and gaming.

 

About SevenCanyon Limited
SevenCanyon Limited is a UK-based operator of prize draw offerings and runs several platforms, including 7days Performance, Redline Competitions and UK Carp Competitions. Through its digital prize draw formats, the company gives customers the opportunity to win high-value non-cash prizes such as cars, houses and lifestyle products. SevenCanyon has established product lines, strong customer acquisition capabilities and a profitable business model.

 

Press Contact:
ZEAL Network SE
Sebastian Blohm
Vice President Public Policy, Licensing & Corporate Communications 
Sebastian.blohm@zealnetwork.de
Tel.: +49 (0) 40 80 90 360 38


09.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 8090360-42
Fax: +49 (0)40 822239-77
E-mail: office@zealnetwork.de
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241
WKN: ZEAL24
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; BX
EQS News ID: 2363000

 
End of News EQS News Service

2363000  09.07.2026 CET/CEST

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