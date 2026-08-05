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WKN DE: ZEAL24 / ISIN: DE000ZEAL241

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05.08.2026 07:30:14

EQS-News: ZEAL continues its growth trajectory and reports highest first-half revenue in the company’s history

EQS-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report
ZEAL continues its growth trajectory and reports highest first-half revenue in the company’s history

05.08.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ZEAL continues its growth trajectory and reports highest first-half revenue in the company’s history

 

  • Revenue increases by 20% to €121.8 million
  • New customer acquisition reaches a record high of 659 thousand
  • EBITDA rises by 10% to €38.9 million
  • Successful launch of the new charity lottery Dream Car Raffle (German name: Traumautoverlosung)

 

Hamburg, 05 August 2026. ZEAL Network SE, Germany’s leading online provider of lottery products, generated first-half revenue of €121.8 million in the first six months of 2026, an increase of 20% and the highest first-half revenue in the company’s history (H1 2025: €101.5 million). ZEAL also continued its successful business development with double-digit growth in both new customer acquisition and EBITDA. The number of newly registered customers increased by 32% to a record 659 thousand (H1 2025: 499 thousand). EBITDA improved by 10% to €38.9 million (H1 2025: €35.4 million).

 

“The first-half results confirm that our strategy is delivering: we are continuing to grow our core German business while at the same time diversifying ZEAL through our own scalable products. With freiheit+, the successful Traumhausverlosung and the newly launched Traumautoverlosung, we have established offerings that complement our strong market position while reducing our dependence on jackpot cycles. These are excellent prerequisites for sustainable profitable growth,” said Dr Stefan Tweraser, CEO of ZEAL Network SE.

 

Andrea Behrendt, CFO of ZEAL Network SE, added: “We delivered double-digit growth in both revenue and EBITDA while continuing to invest selectively in new products, technology and the further development of our organisation. At the same time, we managed our marketing investments flexibly in line with market conditions and jackpot developments, achieving a high level of efficiency in new customer acquisition. This enables us to combine profitable growth with the investments required to further scale our proprietary product categories and our platform.”

 

Lottery business remains key growth driver

The lottery business remained ZEAL’s key growth driver in the first half of 2026. This was primarily driven by a 9% increase in the average monthly number of active lottery customers (MAU) to 1,653 thousand (H1 2025: 1,515 thousand), as well as a 13% increase in lottery billings to €595.9 million (H1 2025: €527.3 million). The positive development of the customer base and customer activity was supported in particular by improved jackpot conditions towards the end of the first half of the year and the successful launch of the Dream Car Raffle (German name: Traumautoverlosung). As a result, the lottery gross margin increased to 18.2% (H1 2025: 17.3%). Revenue from lotteries increased by 20% to €110.6 million (H1 2025: €91.9 million).

 

Traumautoverlosung expands charity lottery portfolio

With the launch of Dream Car Raffle (German name: Traumautoverlosung) in April 2026, ZEAL further expanded its portfolio and consistently advanced the diversification of its business model. Following freiheit+ and Traumhausverlosung, Traumautoverlosung is already ZEAL’s third charity lottery in Germany. The launch with its first “Season Zero” in April was a great success, and the Porsche GT3 RS was handed over to the winner in early July.

 

The charity lottery Dream House Raffle (German name: Traumhausverlosung) also continued its very positive development, reaffirming its role as an important growth driver for ZEAL. During the first half of 2026, three dream houses were raffled off. The eighth dream house overall was already raffled on 29 June after a campaign period of just 63 days, providing further evidence of the offering’s strong appeal to both new and existing customers.

 

In 2026, ZEAL has already supported renowned charitable organisations such as Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe, DKMS and Sporthilfe through its charity lotteries. Overall, in 2026, ZEAL has already contributed around €241 million to the public good through lottery tax payments and contributions to charitable organisations.

 

Revenue from Games business continues to grow

The Games business continued its growth trajectory in the first half of 2026. By expanding its B2C portfolio to approx. 790 titles and benefiting from a significantly larger user base, ZEAL increased the number of monthly active users by 34% to 35 thousand (H1 2025: 26 thousand). As a result, revenue from Games increased by 17% to €7.8 million (H1 2025: €6.7 million).

 

Confirmation of full-year guidance

In connection with the acquisition of SevenCanyon Ltd., announced on 9 July, ZEAL confirmed its existing EBITDA guidance of €70-75 million, assuming a normal jackpot environment in Germany. The guidance update published in early July reflects both one-off transaction-related expenses in the mid-single-digit million euro range and the expected EBITDA contribution from the consolidation of SevenCanyon for the 2026 financial year. The necessary adjustments to the current revenue guidance of €250-260 million will be made once the IFRS accounting treatment of SevenCanyon’s revenue has been finalised.

 

 

About ZEAL Network SE
ZEAL Network is the market leader for online lotteries in Germany. With more than 1.5 million active customers and more than 300 employees at three locations, ZEAL combines sustainable growth with a clear focus on responsible gambling and innovative product development. Through its brands LOTTO24 and Tipp24, ZEAL enables participation in state-licensed lotteries and, through the consistent expansion of its own product categories such as charity lotteries and virtual slot games, is evolving into a scalable technology platform for lotteries and gaming.

 

Press Contact:  
ZEAL Network SE  
Kristin Splieth  
Head of Corporate Communications 
Kristin.splieth@zealnetwork.de  
Tel: +49 (0) 40 808117560

 


05.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 8090360-42
Fax: +49 (0)40 822239-77
E-mail: office@zealnetwork.de
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241
WKN: ZEAL24
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; BX
LEI Code: 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46
EQS News ID: 2377222

 
End of News EQS News Service

2377222  05.08.2026 CET/CEST

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