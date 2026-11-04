ZEAL Network Aktie
WKN DE: ZEAL24 / ISIN: DE000ZEAL241
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04.11.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: ZEAL increases nine-month revenues by 22% and successfully diversifies into new markets
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EQS-News: ZEAL Network SE
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
ZEAL increases nine-month revenues by 22% and successfully diversifies into new markets
Hamburg, 04 November 2026. In the first nine months of 2026, ZEAL Network SE, Germany’s leading online provider of lottery products, generated group revenues of €198.8 million, a year-on-year increase of 22% (2025: €162.6 million). The increase is driven by the core business of brokering state lotteries and supported by strong revenue growth from charity lotteries, the games business and the first-time consolidation of SevenCanyon (€10.5 million). EBITDA on a group level improved by 9% to €58.7 million (2025: €54.1 million) despite M&A related mid-single-digit millions of euros non-recurring expenses.
“Our strategy to diversify our business is paying off. We are expanding our revenue basis and opening new growth opportunities. Our core business of brokering state lotteries continues to grow, while our charity lotteries, games and the newly acquired international business of SevenCanyon strongly contribute to revenues and further reduce our exposure to jackpot cycles,” says Dr Stefan Tweraser, CEO of ZEAL Network SE.
“We have successfully consolidated SevenCanyon into the ZEAL Group, laying an important foundation for the diversification of our business. Despite a subdued Eurojackpot environment, we attracted more than one million new customers in the first nine months of 2026. This strong development enabled us to contribute more than €300 million to public funding and charitable causes in Germany,” says Andrea Behrendt, CFO of ZEAL Network SE.
Lotteries segment remains the main growth driver
Continuing expansion of charity lotteries
Games segment growing double-digit
First time consolidation of SevenCanyon
Full-year revenue guidance raised following SevenCanyon consolidation
The 2026 Group EBITDA guidance remains unchanged at €70–75 million. It assumes a normal jackpot environment in Germany and reflects expected non-recurring expenses in the mid-single-digit millions of euros related to the acquisition of SevenCanyon.
About ZEAL
Press Contact:
04.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ZEAL Network SE
|Straßenbahnring 11
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 8090360-42
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 822239-77
|E-mail:
|office@zealnetwork.de
|Internet:
|www.zealnetwork.de
|ISIN:
|DE000ZEAL241
|WKN:
|ZEAL24
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; BX
|LEI Code:
|391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46
|EQS News ID:
|2427752
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2427752 04.11.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu ZEAL Network SE
|
04.11.26
|EQS-News: ZEAL increases nine-month revenues by 22% and successfully diversifies into new markets (EQS Group)
|
04.11.26
|EQS-News: ZEAL steigert Neunmonatsumsatz um 22% und diversifiziert erfolgreich in neue Märkte (EQS Group)
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30.10.26
|EQS-News: Invitation to the Earnings Call of ZEAL Network SE - Publication of the Quarterly Statement 9M 2026 (EQS Group)
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30.10.26
|EQS-News: Einladung zum Earnings Call der ZEAL Network SE - Veröffentlichung der Quartalsmitteilung 9M 2026 (EQS Group)
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30.09.26
|EQS-DD: ZEAL Network SE: Dr. Stefan Tweraser, Kauf (EQS Group)
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30.09.26
|EQS-DD: ZEAL Network SE: Dr. Stefan Tweraser, buy (EQS Group)
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30.09.26
|EQS-DD: ZEAL Network SE: Andrea Behrendt, Kauf (EQS Group)
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30.09.26
|EQS-DD: ZEAL Network SE: Andrea Behrendt, buy (EQS Group)
Analysen zu ZEAL Network SE
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ZEAL Network SE
|39,20
|0,00%
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