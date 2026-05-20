EQS-News: ZEAL Network SE: Annual General Meeting elects Dr. Hans-Holger Albrecht to the Supervisory Board and increases basic dividend

EQS-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

ZEAL Network SE: Annual General Meeting elects Dr. Hans-Holger Albrecht to the Supervisory Board and increases basic dividend



20.05.2026 / 14:04 CET/CEST

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ZEAL Network SE: Annual General Meeting elects Dr. Hans-Holger Albrecht to the Supervisory Board and increases basic dividend

Dr. Hans-Holger Albrecht elected to the Supervisory Board of ZEAL Network SE

All proposed resolutions approved by a large majority

Basic dividend increased to € 1.40 per share

Hamburg, 20 May 2026. The 2026 Annual General Meeting confirmed Dr. Hans-Holger Albrecht as a new member of the Supervisory Board. He had already been appointed to the Supervisory Board by court order in early April at the request of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board, succeeding Peter Steiner, who had resigned from his position in May 2025.



Dr. Albrecht studied law at the University of Freiburg and has more than 20 years of international leadership experience in listed and privately held companies in the media, technology and telecommunications sectors. Among other roles, he held senior management positions at RTL Group. Today, he serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Scout24 SE, member of the Board of Directors of Deezer S.A. and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Superbet Holding S.A.



“We are delighted to welcome Hans-Holger Albrecht to the Supervisory Board of ZEAL Network SE. With his extensive international management and supervisory board experience, he will provide valuable impetus for ZEAL’s continued growth strategy,” says Carola Gräfin von Schmettow, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of ZEAL Network SE.



The attendance rate at the 2026 Annual General Meeting amounted to approximately 71 percent of the company’s share capital carrying voting rights. All proposed resolutions submitted by the management were approved by a large majority. This also included the increase of the basic dividend for the 2025 financial year from € 1.30 to € 1.40 per share. The total distribution therefore amounts to € 29.5 million, compared with € 50.6 million in the previous year (consisting of a basic dividend of € 1.30 and a special dividend of € 1.10).



“We are delighted to continue ZEAL’s success story together with our shareholders. The increased basic dividend underlines the strong development of our business and our commitment to allowing our shareholders to participate in the company’s success. At the same time, we are driving the strategic evolution of our business model forward: through the targeted expansion of our offering – for example through the Dream House Raffle and Dream Car Raffle – we are diversifying our business, unlocking additional growth potential and creating the foundation for sustainable growth beyond the traditional lottery brokerage business,” says Dr. Stefan Tweraser, CEO of ZEAL Network SE.



An overview of the voting results for all agenda items is available online at www.zealnetwork.de/hv.



About ZEAL

ZEAL Network is the market leader for online lotteries in Germany. With around 1.5 million active customers and approximately 300 employees at three locations, ZEAL combines sustainable growth with a clear focus on responsible gaming and innovative product development. Through its brands LOTTO24 and Tipp24, ZEAL enables participation in state-licensed lotteries and, through the consistent expansion of its own product categories such as social lotteries and virtual slot games, is evolving into a scalable technology platform for lotteries and gaming.



Contact:

ZEAL Network SE

Frank Hoffmann

Senior Investor Relations Manager

Frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de

Tel: +49 (0)40 809036042