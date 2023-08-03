EQS-News: ZEAL Network SE: Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE

EQS-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

ZEAL Network SE: Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE



03.08.2023 / 15:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE

Publication of the Half-Year Report H1 2023



(Hamburg, 3 August 2023) Dr Helmut Becker (CEO) and Jonas Mattsson (CFO) invite all interested investors, analysts and journalists to the conference call including webcast on the occasion of the publication of the Half-Year Report H1 2023 on



Thursday, 10 August 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST)



In order to attend the call, please register before the conference at the following link:

Registration link



The webcast for the conference call is available at:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/zeal-2023-q2/no-audio



If you would like to follow the conference in a listen-only mode, you will find both the audio live webcast and the presentation for download under the following link:

https://zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/



There you will also have the opportunity to listen to an audio replay synchronised with the presentation during the course of the reporting day.



The conference language is English.



About ZEAL Network SE:

ZEAL Network SE is the leading German provider of lotteries on the internet. Through the portals LOTTO24and Tipp24 of the subsidiary LOTTO24, the company brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies and to charity lottery operators. The product range includes LOTTO 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, Eurojackpot, GlücksSpirale, lottery clubs, Keno, the Deutsche Fernsehlotterie, Scratch Games, the Deutsche Traumhauslotterie and freiheit+. Founded in Germany in 1999, ZEAL started out as a German lottery broker under the name Tipp24. In 2005, the company went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) as one of the most successful IPOs in Germany at the time.In 2019, ZEAL took over LOTTO24 AG.



Contact:

Frank Hoffmann

Senior Investor Relations Manager

T: +49 (0)40 809036042

frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de

03.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

