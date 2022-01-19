19.01.2022 17:45:32

EQS-News: Zug Estates shifts fully to sustainable financial instruments

EQS-News: Zug Estates Holding AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate
Zug Estates shifts fully to sustainable financial instruments

19.01.2022 / 17:45

Press release
Zug, 19 January 2022

Zug Estates Holding AG today issued a second green bond for CHF 100 million. This means that the bond portfolio consists entirely of financial instruments focused on sustainability.

Having been the first Swiss real estate company to issue a green bond back in September 2019, Zug Estates today issued another green bond for CHF 100 million, with a coupon rate of 0.75%, a term of 7.17 years and payment due on 17 February 2022. In line with the Zug Estates Group's sustainability strategy, this second green bond means that the Zug Estates bond portfolio consists entirely of financial instruments focused on sustainability. 

There has been widespread interest in today's placement amongst institutional investors because all the funds have been invested directly into the Suurstoffi site in Risch Rotkreuz, which meets the most stringent of sustainability requirements and is already almost carbon-free.

Zurich Cantonal Bank and UBS AG acted as joint lead manager/joint book runner for the green bond issue. The application for admission to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange is being submitted. 


Disclaimer:
This media release and the information contained herein may not be published, distributed or transmitted to the United States (USA) or given or transmitted to US persons (including legal entities) or to media with a general circulation in the USA. Any violation of these restrictions may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws. This bond will not be publicly offered for sale outside Switzerland. This media release does not constitute an offer to buy or subscribe for securities; it is neither an issue prospectus within the meaning of Article 35 FinSA nor a listing prospectus within the meaning of the SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules.

Important dates:

4 March 2022
12 April 2022
26 August 2022

Publication of  the Annual Report 2021
General meeting of shareholders
Publication of Half-Year Report 2022

For further information, please contact:

Mirko Käppeli, CFO

T +41 41 729 10 10, ir@zugestates.ch

About Zug Estates
The Zug Estates Group conceives, develops, markets and manages properties in the Zug region. It focuses on central sites which are suitable for a wide range of uses and allow sustainable development. The real estate portfolio comprises the two sites in Zug and Risch Rotkreuz. The Group also runs a city resort in Zug incorporating the two leading business hotels Parkhotel Zug and City Garden and a comprehensive range of restaurants. The total value of the portfolio came to CHF 1.67 billion as at 30 Juni 2021. Zug Estates Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich, (ticker symbol: ZUGN; securities number: 14 805 212).

Zug Estates Holding AG | Industriestrasse 12 | CH-6300 Zug | T +41 41 729 10 10 | www.zugestates.ch


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Zug Estates Holding AG
Industriestrasse 12
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 729 10 10
E-mail: ir@zugestates.ch
Internet: www.zugestates.ch
ISIN: CH0148052126, CH0148052118
Valor: A1J0M6
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1270542

 
End of News EQS News Service

1270542  19.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1270542&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Zug Estates AG (B)mehr Nachrichten