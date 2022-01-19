EQS-News: Zug Estates shifts fully to sustainable financial instruments

Zug Estates Holding AG today issued a second green bond for CHF 100 million. This means that the bond portfolio consists entirely of financial instruments focused on sustainability.

Having been the first Swiss real estate company to issue a green bond back in September 2019, Zug Estates today issued another green bond for CHF 100 million, with a coupon rate of 0.75%, a term of 7.17 years and payment due on 17 February 2022. In line with the Zug Estates Group's sustainability strategy, this second green bond means that the Zug Estates bond portfolio consists entirely of financial instruments focused on sustainability.

There has been widespread interest in today's placement amongst institutional investors because all the funds have been invested directly into the Suurstoffi site in Risch Rotkreuz, which meets the most stringent of sustainability requirements and is already almost carbon-free.

Zurich Cantonal Bank and UBS AG acted as joint lead manager/joint book runner for the green bond issue. The application for admission to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange is being submitted.



Disclaimer:

This media release and the information contained herein may not be published, distributed or transmitted to the United States (USA) or given or transmitted to US persons (including legal entities) or to media with a general circulation in the USA. Any violation of these restrictions may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws. This bond will not be publicly offered for sale outside Switzerland. This media release does not constitute an offer to buy or subscribe for securities; it is neither an issue prospectus within the meaning of Article 35 FinSA nor a listing prospectus within the meaning of the SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules.