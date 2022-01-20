|
EQS-News: Zur Rose Group: steady growth in a volatile market environment
Zur Rose Group: steady growth in a volatile market environment
- Revenue outlook for financial year 2021 achieved
- Focus for 2022 on rolling out e-prescriptions in Germany
- DocMorris cooperating with over 200 pharmacies and expanding same-day delivery offering
- Solid growth in the Switzerland segment; wholesaling to practitioners the main driver
- Roche becomes a further strategic partner in the healthcare ecosystem
- Medium-term growth targets unchanged
The Zur Rose Group achieved the revenue outlook for financial year 2021, which had been cut in October because of the pandemic. External revenue rose to CHF 2,034.1 million, equivalent to growth of 15.5 per cent in Group currency terms or 14.8 per cent in local currency terms. By the end of 2021 the number of active customers had risen by 18 per cent year on year to 12.4 million, a gain of around 300,000 on the quarter.
Sustained growth in Germany
Pleasing performance in Switzerland
Continued growth in Europe
Focus for 2022 on rolling out e-prescriptions in Germany
DocMorris expands same-day deliveries from partner pharmacies
Another key partnership for innovative treatment journeys for people with chronic conditions
Outlook
The Annual Report 2021 will be published on 24 March 2022.
External revenue consists of the consolidated revenue of the Zur Rose Group plus online revenues of pharmacies supplied by the Zur Rose Group, less the consolidated revenue from supplying them. The definition was slightly revised in 2021 and the figures for the previous year restated accordingly.
Investors and analyst contact
Media contact
Agenda
Zur Rose Group
With its business model, the Zur Rose Group offers high-quality, safe and cost-effective pharmaceutical care. It also excels in continuous development of digital healthcare services and as a platform technology provider. In addition, Zur Rose is actively driving forward its positioning as a comprehensive healthcare service provider, with focus on building up its European healthcare ecosystem networking qualified providers of products, services and digital solutions. Zur Rose's contribution will be to bring these offerings to customers and patients, pursuing its vision of creating a world where people can manage their own health in one click.
The shares of Zur Rose Group AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker ROSE). For further information, please visit zurrosegroup.com.
