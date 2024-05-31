31.05.2024 13:26:37

EQS-NVR: aap Implantate AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: aap Implantate AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
aap Implantate AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.05.2024 / 13:26 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
aap Implantate AG
Lorenzweg 5
12099 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31. Mai 2024
  Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
10.979.625
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


31.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: aap Implantate AG
Lorenzweg 5
12099 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.aap.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1915607  31.05.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1915607&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu aap Implantate AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten