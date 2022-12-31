EQS-NVR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.12.2022 10:00:04

31.12.2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.12.2022
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
78.087.627


Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
