|
30.09.2024 19:07:31
EQS-NVR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure or other measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
30.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adtran Holdings, Inc.
|901 Explorer Boulevard
|35806 Huntsville
|United States
|Internet:
|www.adtran.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1998957 30.09.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ADTRAN Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
|
30.09.24
|EQS-NVR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
30.09.24
|EQS-NVR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
26.09.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert ADTRAN-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in ADTRAN von vor 3 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
26.09.24
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: SDAX liegt im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.24
|Schwacher Handel: SDAX verbucht nachmittags Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.24
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX verbucht zum Ende des Freitagshandels Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.24
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: SDAX sackt am Freitagnachmittag ab (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.24
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX sackt am Mittag ab (finanzen.at)