EQS-NVR: AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
31.07.2024 / 14:03 CET/CEST
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure or other measure
AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
3. New total number of voting rights:
|Type of capital measure or other measure
|Date of status / date of effect
|X
|Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
|31.07.2024, Execution of employee stock options/Ausübung von Mitarbeiteroptionen
|Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
|
|113433020
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0
