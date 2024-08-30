EQS-NVR: AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: AIXTRON SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement

AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



30.08.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG



1. Details of issuer AIXTRON SE

Dornkaulstraße 2

52134 Herzogenrath

Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.08.2024, Execution of employee stock options/Ausübung von Mitarbeiteroptionen Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights: 113456120

number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0



