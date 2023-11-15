EQS-NVR: AMADEUS FIRE AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Amadeus FiRe AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement

AMADEUS FIRE AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



15.11.2023 / 14:07 CET/CEST

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer AMADEUS FIRE AG

Hanauer Landstrasse 160

60314 Frankfurt am Main

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 14 Nov 2023

3. New total number of voting rights: 5.432.157



