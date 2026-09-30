ASTA Energy Solutions Aktie

ASTA Energy Solutions für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A4214T / ISIN: AT100ASTA001

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30.09.2026 13:50:01

EQS-NVR: ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: ASTA Energy Solutions AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.09.2026 / 13:50 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 135, Section 1 of the BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ASTA Energy Solutions AG hereby announces, in accordance with Section 135(1) of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG), that the total number of voting rights as of the end of September 2026 amounts to 14,248,306 voting rights. As of the end of September 2026, the share capital amounts to EUR 14,248,306.00 and is divided into 14,248,306 voting shares with no par value, each representing a proportionate share of EUR 1.00 of the share capital.

These changes result from the increase in the share capital of ASTA Energy Solutions AG from the previous amount of EUR 14,237,288 to the current amount of EUR 14,248,306, which took effect on September 30, 2026, with the issuance of 11,018 new shares from conditional capital for the purpose of servicing the Employee Stock Option Program.

30.09.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ASTA Energy Solutions AG
Oed 1
2755 Oed
Austria
Internet: https://www.astagroup.com/de
LEI Code: 529900H9GYEOPOXFNN04

 
End of News EQS News Service

2406344  30.09.2026 CET/CEST

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