EQS-NVR: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: DISCLOSURE OF THE AMOUNT OF SHARE CAPITAL AND NUMBER OF SHARE

Vienna, March 31, 2023

Pursuant to article 135(1) of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 (Börsegesetz 2018), AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (Company) hereby discloses that as a result of the completion of the cross border merger by absorption by the Company of its subsidiary INFORM P. LYKOS HOLDINGS S.A. and the increase of its capital by 1,314,867 each based on the respective resolutions of the general meeting on 30 January 2023, both with effectiveness as of 17 March 2023, its share capital now amounts to 18,176,934 divided into 18,176,934 ordinary, bearer shares with voting rights and with a nominal value of 1 each.

It is noted that pursuant to article 130 of Börsegesetz 2018, the shareholders that acquire or dispose shares in the Company and as a result of such acquisition or disposal the proportion of the voting rights held in the Company reaches, exceeds or falls below the thresholds of 4% 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 30%, 35%, 40%, 45%, 50%, 75 % and 90% must notify such changes in major holdings and voting rights to the competent Austrian Capital Market supervisory authority (Finanzmarktaufsichtsbehörde; FMA), the Vienna Stock Exchange (Wiener Börse) as well as the Company.

Information about the notification procedures is available on the FMAs website under the following link: https://www.fma.gv.at/en/capital-markets/disclosure-requirements/major-holdings/; shareholders may contact the IR Director of the Company under the below contact details for further information.

This announcement is neither intended as nor does constitute legal advice; shareholders are recommended to seek legal advice for the purposes of providing the required notifications.

Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

Lamezanstraße 4-8

1230 Vienna

Austria

Contact person: Dimitris Tzelepis

Tel.: +43 1 61065 - 357

E-Mail: d.tzelepis@austriacard.com

Website: www.austriacard.com

ISIN(s): AT0000A325L0

Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)

Athens Exchange (main market)