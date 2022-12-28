|
28.12.2022 08:00:02
EQS-NVR: BP p.l.c.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Information on the issuer
BP p.l.c.
1 St. James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
UK
2. Type of capital measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
28.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1522343 28.12.2022 CET/CEST
|20.12.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.12.22
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.12.22
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|06.12.22
|BP Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.12.22
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|BP plc (British Petrol)
|5,53
|0,71%
