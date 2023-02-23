|
23.02.2023 19:30:05
EQS-NVR: BP p.l.c.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Information on the issuer
BP p.l.c.
1 St. James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
UK
2. Type of capital measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Information on the issuer
BP p.l.c.
1 St. James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
UK
2. Type of capital measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Information on the issuer
BP p.l.c.
1 St. James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
UK
2. Type of capital measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
23.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1567517 23.02.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten
|
24.02.23
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
23.02.23
|EQS-NVR: BP p.l.c.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
23.02.23
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
23.02.23
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
23.02.23
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
23.02.23
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg senkt BP auf 'Hold' - Ziel auf 590 Pence angehoben (dpa-AFX)
|
22.02.23
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Analysen
|23.02.23
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.02.23
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|16.02.23
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.02.23
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.02.23
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|23.02.23
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.02.23
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|16.02.23
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.02.23
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.02.23
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|17.02.23
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|16.02.23
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.02.23
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|14.02.23
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.02.23
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.02.23
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.02.23
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.23
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.02.23
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.01.23
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BP plc (British Petrol)
|6,24
|0,71%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAngst vor weiteren Zinssteigerungen: ATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt deutlich im Minus -- Wall Street letztlich rot -- Asiens Märkte mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel noch deutlicher zurück. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz auszumachen.