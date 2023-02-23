EQS-NVR: BP p.l.c.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: BP p.l.c. / Total Voting Rights Announcement

23.02.2023 / 19:30 CET/CEST

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG Publication of total number of voting rights 1. Information on the issuer BP p.l.c. 1 St. James's Square London SW1Y 4PD UK 2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Status at / date of effectiveness Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG) X Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG) 21 February 2023 3. New total number of voting rights: No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 18,032,814,898 No. Preference shares of £1 each 12,706,252 No. Ordinary shares held in treasury 939,477,248 New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 18,977,374,646 Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held. Publication of total number of voting rights 1. Information on the issuer BP p.l.c. 1 St. James's Square London SW1Y 4PD UK 2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Status at / date of effectiveness Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG) X Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG) 22 February 2023 3. New total number of voting rights: No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 18,023,667,084 No. Preference shares of £1 each 12,706,252 No. Ordinary shares held in treasury 939,477,248 New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 18,968,226,832 Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held. Publication of total number of voting rights 1. Information on the issuer BP p.l.c. 1 St. James's Square London SW1Y 4PD UK 2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Status at / date of effectiveness Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG) X Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG) 23 February 2023 3. New total number of voting rights: No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 18,014,525,463 No. Preference shares of £1 each 12,706,252 No. Ordinary shares held in treasury 939,477,248 New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 18,959,085,211 Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

