23.02.2023 19:30:05

EQS-NVR: BP p.l.c.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: BP p.l.c. / Total Voting Rights Announcement
BP p.l.c.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.02.2023 / 19:30 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

 

Publication of total number of voting rights 

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

   Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
   Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  21 February 2023

 

3. New total number of voting rights: 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 18,032,814,898
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  939,477,248
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  18,977,374,646

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

Publication of total number of voting rights 

2. Type of capital measure 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

   Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
   Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  22 February 2023

 

3. New total number of voting rights: 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 18,023,667,084
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  939,477,248
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  18,968,226,832

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

Publication of total number of voting rights 

2. Type of capital measure 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

   Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
   Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  23 February 2023

 

3. New total number of voting rights: 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 18,014,525,463
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  939,477,248
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  18,959,085,211

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


23.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1567517  23.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1567517&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

