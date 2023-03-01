EQS-NVR: BP p.l.c.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.03.2023 17:15:05

01.03.2023 / 17:15 CET/CEST
BP p.l.c.

Total voting rights and share capital

As at 28 February 2023, the issued share capital of BP p.l.c. comprised 17,986,683,714 ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) par value US$0.25 per share, each with one vote; and 12,706,252 preference shares par value £1 per share with two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

The number of ordinary shares held in treasury by BP p.l.c. is 939,477,248. These treasury shares are not taken into consideration in relation to the payment of dividends and voting at shareholder meetings.

The total number of voting rights in BP p.l.c. is 17,991,766,214. This information may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, BP p.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ('DGTRs'). 

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of DGTR 5.6

 

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

 

Publication of total number of voting rights 

 

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

  Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
  Issue of subscription shares(Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  28 February 2023

 

 

3. New total number of voting rights: 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 17,986,683,714
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  939,477,248
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  18,931,243,462

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
