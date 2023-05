EQS-NVR: BP p.l.c.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

BP p.l.c.

Total voting rights and share capital

As at 28 April 2023, the issued share capital of BP p.l.c. comprised 17,632,588,171 ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) par value US$0.25 per share, each with one vote; and 12,706,252 preference shares par value £1 per share with two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

The number of ordinary shares held in treasury by BP p.l.c. is 937,854,642. These treasury shares are not taken into consideration in relation to the payment of dividends and voting at shareholder meetings.

The total number of voting rights in BP p.l.c. is 17,637,670,671. This information may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, BP p.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ('DGTRs').

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of DGTR 5.6.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Information on the issuer

BP p.l.c.

1 St. James's Square

London

SW1Y 4PD

UK

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Status at / date of effectiveness Issue of subscription shares(Section 41 (2) WpHG) X Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG) 28 April 2023

3. New total number of voting rights:

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 17,632,588,171 No. Preference shares of £1 each 12,706,252 No. Ordinary shares held in treasury 937,854,642 New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 18,575,525,313

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

