01.12.2023 11:00:05
EQS-NVR: BP p.l.c.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
BP p.l.c.
Total voting rights and share capital
As at 30 November 2023, the issued share capital of BP p.l.c. comprised 16,937,514,377 ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) par value US$0.25 per share, each with one vote; and 12,706,252 preference shares par value £1 per share with two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
The number of ordinary shares held in treasury by BP p.l.c. is 931,791,666. These treasury shares are not taken into consideration in relation to the payment of dividends and voting at shareholder meetings.
The total number of voting rights in BP p.l.c. is 16,942,596,877. This information may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, BP p.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ('DGTRs').
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of DGTR 5.6.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Information on the issuer
BP p.l.c.
1 St. James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
UK
2. Type of capital measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
