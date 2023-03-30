30.03.2023 16:23:08

EQS-NVR: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.03.2023 / 16:23 CET/CEST
Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4 Rue Jean Monnet
2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 20.03.2023
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
34195615


Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4 Rue Jean Monnet
2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com

 
