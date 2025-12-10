Covestro Aktie

Covestro für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 606214 / ISIN: DE0006062144

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.12.2025 14:14:03

EQS-NVR: Covestro AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Covestro AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Covestro AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.12.2025 / 14:14 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 10 Dec 2025

3. New total number of voting rights:
207900000
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


10.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2243372  10.12.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Covestro AGmehr Nachrichten