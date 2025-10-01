Deutsche Euroshop Aktie
WKN: 748020 / ISIN: DE0007480204
|
01.10.2025 14:39:03
EQS-NVR: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Euroshop AG
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure or other measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
01.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche EuroShop AG
|Heegbarg 36
|22391 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-euroshop.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2206932 01.10.2025 CET/CEST
