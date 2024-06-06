06.06.2024 15:51:22

EQS-NVR: Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.06.2024 / 15:51 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)  
X Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 06 Jun 2024

3. New total number of voting rights:
1,200,000,000
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0

06.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1917829  06.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1917829&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)mehr Nachrichten