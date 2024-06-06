|
06.06.2024 15:51:22
EQS-NVR: Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Post AG
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure or other measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
06.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.group.dhl.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1917829 06.06.2024 CET/CEST
