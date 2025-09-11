DEUTZ Aktie
WKN: 630500 / ISIN: DE0006305006
|
11.09.2025 18:11:03
EQS-NVR: DEUTZ AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: DEUTZ AG
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure or other measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
11.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEUTZ AG
|Ottostraße 1
|51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutz.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2196498 11.09.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DEUTZ AGmehr Nachrichten
|
18:11
|EQS-NVR: DEUTZ AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
18:11
|EQS-NVR: DEUTZ AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
17:59
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: SDAX fällt letztendlich zurück (finanzen.at)
|
15:58
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: So performt der SDAX nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
10.09.25
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Handelsende in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
10.09.25
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: SDAX nachmittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
10.09.25
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX am Mittwochmittag mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)