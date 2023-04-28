28.04.2023 22:26:48

EQS-NVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.04.2023 / 22:26 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
44236 Hudson, OH
United States

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 4/28/2023
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
96,568,896


Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
44236 Hudson, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
