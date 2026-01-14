ecotel communication Aktie

WKN DE: 585434 / ISIN: DE0005854343

14.01.2026 11:36:23

EQS-NVR: ecotel communication ag: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: ecotel communication ag / Total Voting Rights Announcement
ecotel communication ag: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.01.2026 / 11:36 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
ecotel communication ag
Prinzenallee 11
40549 Düsseldorf
Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.11.2025
  Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
3.542.980
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


14.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ecotel communication ag
Prinzenallee 11
40549 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.ecotel.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2259964  14.01.2026 CET/CEST

