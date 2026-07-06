Emerald Horizon Aktie
WKN DE: A42CXA / ISIN: AT0000A3UZE1
|
06.07.2026 09:20:34
EQS-NVR: Emerald Horizon AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Emerald Horizon AG
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Emerald Horizon AG hereby announces, pursuant to Section 135(1) of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) of 2018, that the total number of voting rights as of the end of June 2026 amounts to 1,049,375 voting rights. As of the end of June 2026, the share capital amounts to EUR 1,049,375.00 and is divided into 1,049,375 bearer common shares. The proportionate amount of share capital per share is EUR 1.00. Disclosure of, or information regarding, the amount of the share capital and the number of voting rights is provided in connection with the initial listing of the issuer’s shares on a regulated market (Official Trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange AG).
06.07.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Emerald Horizon AG
|Karl-Huber-Gasse 15
|8041 Graz
|Austria
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2360488 06.07.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Emerald Horizon
Analysen zu Emerald Horizon
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Emerald Horizon
|985,00
|15,61%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFehlende Impulse machen sich bemerkbar: ATX gibt nach -- DAX schleicht auf neue Rekordmarken -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Wochenstart kaum verändert. Beim DAX sind überschaubare Gewinne und neue Rekorde zu sehen. In Asien bewegen sich die Börsen in unterschiedliche Richtungen.