EQS-NVR: Emerald Horizon AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Emerald Horizon AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Emerald Horizon AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



06.07.2026 / 09:20 CET/CEST

Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 135, Section 1 of the BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Emerald Horizon AG hereby announces, pursuant to Section 135(1) of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) of 2018, that the total number of voting rights as of the end of June 2026 amounts to 1,049,375 voting rights. As of the end of June 2026, the share capital amounts to EUR 1,049,375.00 and is divided into 1,049,375 bearer common shares. The proportionate amount of share capital per share is EUR 1.00. Disclosure of, or information regarding, the amount of the share capital and the number of voting rights is provided in connection with the initial listing of the issuer’s shares on a regulated market (Official Trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange AG).

06.07.2026 CET/CEST

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