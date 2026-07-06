Emerald Horizon Aktie

Emerald Horizon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A42CXA / ISIN: AT0000A3UZE1

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06.07.2026 09:20:34

EQS-NVR: Emerald Horizon AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Emerald Horizon AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Emerald Horizon AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.07.2026 / 09:20 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 135, Section 1 of the BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Emerald Horizon AG hereby announces, pursuant to Section 135(1) of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) of 2018, that the total number of voting rights as of the end of June 2026 amounts to 1,049,375 voting rights. As of the end of June 2026, the share capital amounts to EUR 1,049,375.00 and is divided into 1,049,375 bearer common shares. The proportionate amount of share capital per share is EUR 1.00. Disclosure of, or information regarding, the amount of the share capital and the number of voting rights is provided in connection with the initial listing of the issuer’s shares on a regulated market (Official Trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange AG).

06.07.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Emerald Horizon AG
Karl-Huber-Gasse 15
8041 Graz
Austria

 
End of News EQS News Service

2360488  06.07.2026 CET/CEST

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