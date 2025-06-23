Enapter Aktie

Enapter für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A255G0 / ISIN: DE000A255G02

23.06.2025 17:43:03

EQS-NVR: Enapter AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Enapter AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Enapter AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.06.2025 / 17:43 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
Enapter AG
Glockengießerwall 3
20095 Hamburg
Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 23 Jun 2025

3. New total number of voting rights:
30552934
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


23.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Enapter AG
Glockengießerwall 3
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.enapterag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2159206  23.06.2025 CET/CEST

