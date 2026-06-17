Energiekontor Aktie
WKN: 531350 / ISIN: DE0005313506
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17.06.2026 10:43:43
EQS-NVR: Energiekontor AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Energiekontor AG
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure or other measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
17.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Energiekontor AG
|Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.energiekontor.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2348114 17.06.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Energiekontor AG
|
09:28
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: SDAX liegt zum Start im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
17.06.26
|EQS-NVR: Energiekontor AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
17.06.26
|EQS-NVR: Energiekontor AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
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16.06.26
|XETRA-Handel SDAX schwächelt am Dienstagmittag (finanzen.at)
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16.06.26
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX zeigt sich zum Handelsstart schwächer (finanzen.at)
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15.06.26
|XETRA-Handel: Börsianer lassen SDAX letztendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
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15.06.26
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX am Montagmittag fester (finanzen.at)
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12.06.26
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: SDAX legt zum Handelsstart zu (finanzen.at)