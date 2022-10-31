NEU: CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-
31.10.2022 08:00:19

EQS-NVR: First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: First Sensor AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.10.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
12459 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.10.2022
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
10.324.496


Language: English
Company: First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
12459 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.first-sensor.com

 
