EQS-NVR: Fresenius Medical Care AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Fresenius Medical Care AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



22.05.2026 / 16:11 CET/CEST

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG



1. Details of issuer Fresenius Medical Care AG

Else-Kröner-Straße 1

61352 Bad Homburg

Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 21 May 2026

3. New total number of voting rights: 268.564.630

number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0



22.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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