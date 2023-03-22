22.03.2023 13:07:02

EQS-NVR: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.03.2023 / 13:07 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 21 March 2023

3. New total number of voting rights:
223,792,912


22.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1589467  22.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1589467&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Global Fashion Group (GFG)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Global Fashion Group (GFG)mehr Analysen

14.12.22 Global Fashion Group Hold HSBC
09.11.22 Global Fashion Group Reduce Baader Bank
08.11.22 Global Fashion Group Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.10.22 Global Fashion Group Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
20.09.22 Global Fashion Group Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Global Fashion Group (GFG) 0,92 0,22% Global Fashion Group (GFG)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Entscheid und Powell-Rede: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Donnerstag mit Abschlägen. In Asien schlossen die Börsen uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen