EQS-NVR: Heidelberg Pharma AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.10.2025 / 14:35 CET/CEST

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG



1. Details of issuer Heidelberg Pharma AG

Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22

68526 Ladenburg

Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.8.2025 Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights: 46784317

number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0



